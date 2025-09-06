7 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas finish individual European Junior Championship with 3 medals - UPDATED

Judo
News
6 September 2025 17:45
55
Azerbaijani judokas finish individual European Junior Championship with 3 medals - UPDATED

The European Junior Judo Championship continues in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that the individual competitions concluded on the third day of the tournament.

The Azerbaijani team has finished its participation in this stage. All four of our judokas who competed ended the day without medals.

Boys:
90 kg – Aslan Kotsoev (Azerbaijan) defeated Levente Kiss (Hungary) in the round of 16 but then lost to Luka Javakhishvili.
100 kg – Davud Namazli (Azerbaijan) was defeated by Ivan Titinkin (IJF) in the round of 16.
Ramazan Ahmadov (Azerbaijan) lost to Giannis Antoniou (Cyprus) in the round of 16.

Girls:
78 kg – Nigar Suleymanova (Azerbaijan) lost to Emma-Melis Aktas (Estonia) in the round of 16.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team concludes the tournament with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal. Nihad Mamishov (60 kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) won gold, while Nizami Imranov (66 kg) took bronze.

Tomorrow the European Championship will feature the team competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judokas shine at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
6 September 15:24
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas shine at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

Team captures 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals to finish third overall in Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijani judokas compete at European Youth Championship in Bratislava - UPDATED
5 September 16:55
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas compete at European Youth Championship in Bratislava - UPDATED

Abil Yusubov and Suleyman Shukurov reach advanced rounds but finish without medals, while compatriots claimed gold and bronze on the first day
Azerbaijan Judo Federation to hold official belt examination in Khachmaz
3 September 18:22
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation to hold official belt examination in Khachmaz

Candidates over 7 years old can participate, successful participants will receive belts and certificates
Tuncay Shamil indefinitely suspended from Azerbaijan judo team
3 September 15:26
Judo

Tuncay Shamil indefinitely suspended from Azerbaijan judo team

AJF Disciplinary Committee bans junior judoka from international competitions and training camps after repeated ethical violations
Azerbaijan junior judokas depart for European championships in Bratislava
3 September 10:16
Judo

Azerbaijan junior judokas depart for European championships in Bratislava

13 athletes to represent the country across 10 weight categories, with mixed team competition on final day
Orkhan Safarov: “I try to combine European training methods with the Japanese approach” – INTERVIEW
2 September 16:24
Judo

Orkhan Safarov: “I try to combine European training methods with the Japanese approach” – INTERVIEW

Former judoka gave an interview

Most read

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
5 September 09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification