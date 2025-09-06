Azerbaijani judokas finish individual European Junior Championship with 3 medals - UPDATED

The European Junior Judo Championship continues in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that the individual competitions concluded on the third day of the tournament.

The Azerbaijani team has finished its participation in this stage. All four of our judokas who competed ended the day without medals.

Boys:

90 kg – Aslan Kotsoev (Azerbaijan) defeated Levente Kiss (Hungary) in the round of 16 but then lost to Luka Javakhishvili.

100 kg – Davud Namazli (Azerbaijan) was defeated by Ivan Titinkin (IJF) in the round of 16.

Ramazan Ahmadov (Azerbaijan) lost to Giannis Antoniou (Cyprus) in the round of 16.

Girls:

78 kg – Nigar Suleymanova (Azerbaijan) lost to Emma-Melis Aktas (Estonia) in the round of 16.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team concludes the tournament with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal. Nihad Mamishov (60 kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) won gold, while Nizami Imranov (66 kg) took bronze.

Tomorrow the European Championship will feature the team competitions.

