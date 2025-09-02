Orkhan Safarov: “I try to combine European training methods with the Japanese approach” – INTERVIEW

Former judoka Orkhan Safarov continues to advance his coaching career. The European champion, two-time World Championship medalist, and two-time Olympian, who opened his own academy last year, recently accepted an offer from Latvia. In addition, he is preparing for the CIS Games as a “Sports Ambassador.”

Safarov spoke to Idman.biz about his current activities.

You recently joined the coaching staff of Latvia’s "Kyodai" club. What will your responsibilities include?

My main goal is to share the experience I have gained over the years on the international stage. At Kyodai, I will help train top athletes, organize the training process, and support the development of young judokas.

How has the “Orkhan Safarov Academy,” which opened last year, progressed?

The academy is developing very quickly. In the first year, stable groups of children and teenagers were formed, belt exams are conducted regularly, and our teams participate in international competitions. What I am most proud of is that the academy is not just a sports hall, it’s a place where children learn discipline, respect, and teamwork.

After ending your athletic career, you spent several months in Japan attending coaching courses, and your perspective on judo changed completely. What aspects of Japanese experience do you apply in practice?

Japan showed me that judo is not just a sport, but a way of life. There, more attention is paid to an athlete’s inner state and philosophy. Now, in my work, I combine European training methods with the Japanese approach to develop not only strong judokas but also well-rounded personalities.

You also conduct master classes within the European Judo Union. Have you adapted well to the coaching role?

It brings me great joy. Seeing the burning passion in young athletes and coaches, and realizing that my experience benefits others, motivates me greatly. Coaching is a responsible mission, and I strive to deliver my knowledge in the clearest and most inspiring way.

How do you evaluate the results of the national team in the first half of the season, including the European and World Championships?

The results are consistent, but the team’s potential is very high. There are brilliant victories and medals, but there are areas that need improvement. The most important thing is that we see progress and that the work is moving in the right direction.

You are part of Azerbaijan’s “Sports Ambassadors” team. Presumably, your next mission is the CIS Games. What are your expectations?

This is one of the main events of the year for Azerbaijani sports. I believe our athletes will perform at a high level and represent the country with honor.

What are your future plans for developing your career?

In the near future, I plan to continue developing the academy, conducting master classes, and sharing my knowledge through international projects. My long-term goal is to hold a leadership position within sports structures and influence the development of judo at both national and international levels.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz