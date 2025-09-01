4 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan announces judo team for European youth championships in Bratislava - PHOTO

Judo
News
1 September 2025 17:47
79
Athletes representing Azerbaijan at the European Judo Championships for youth, taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia from September 4–7, have been announced.

Azerbaijan will compete in individual events across 10 weight categories with a total of 13 athletes (9 boys, 4 girls). The team will also participate in the mixed team event on the final day of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the individual events, Nihad Mamishov and Farid Garayev (both 60 kg), Mahammad Musayev and Nizami Imranov (both 66 kg), Abil Yusubov (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Aslan Kotsoev (90 kg), Davud Namazli (100 kg), Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg), Farida Mirzayeva (48 kg), Khadizha Gadashova and Aydan Valiyeva (both 52 kg), and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg) will compete, while Nilgun Rzayeva (63 kg) will compete in the mixed team event.

The youth boys’ team will be led by head coach Rustam Alimli and coach Elkhan Rajabli, and the youth girls’ team will be led by head coach Amina Abdellatif and senior coach Sasha Herkenrath-Vimar.

The continental championship will see a total of 374 athletes (207 boys, 167 girls) from 42 countries competing.

Idman.biz

