Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

As part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the schedule for the press conferences and open training sessions ahead of the Iceland – Azerbaijan match, which will be held on September 5 at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, has been announced.

Iceland’s open training session will take place first, followed by their press conference, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan national team’s press conference will be held before their open training session.

Iceland – Azerbaijan: Open training sessions and press conferences

September 4

Iceland national team

15:30 – First 15 minutes of training open to the media

16:45 – Press conference

Azerbaijan national team

21:45 – Press conference

22:30 – First 15 minutes of training open to the media

Idman.biz