Rajab Farajzada: "In the Champions League, our goal is to reach at least the semifinals"

“Aznur,” representing Azerbaijan in the Minifootball Champions League, aims to reach at least the semifinals.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s head coach, Rajab Farajzada, shared this with Report news agency.

The coach noted that they currently have no detailed information about their group opponents: “Our goal is to go as far as possible. We are preparing seriously. Last year, we reached the round of 16. This year, we aim to play at least in the semifinals. Regarding our group opponents, we don’t have complete information yet. Based on the countries they represent, I can say they are not weak. The draw took place yesterday. Starting today, I will work on gathering information. Since I don’t have sufficient details about the rivals, I cannot evaluate their chances. In any case, we are not going there just to participate, we have a goal. As for preparations, training continues. We have planned friendly matches with ‘Zira’ and ‘Birbasha Baku.’”

He mentioned that they were drawn into a tough group: “In the Champions League, ‘Birbasha Baku’ and our group are very challenging. Compared to ‘Zira,’ we have tougher opponents. The key is mental and physical readiness because there will be a game every day. Even if we advance from the group, we may have two matches in a single day, morning and evening. Naturally, the schedule could affect our performance. We need to ensure the players exert the same level of effort without getting fatigued. In any case, the main goal is to advance from the group.”

In the Champions League, “Aznur” will compete in Group G against “Almaty” (Kazakhstan), “Oviedo” (Spain), and “Hoverla Zak Praha” (Czech Republic).

The tournament will be held from September 17 to 21 at the Boyana Football Center in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Idman.biz