4 September 2025
Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

2 September 2025 09:31
Qarabag, which secured the right to participate in the Champions League stage, has finalized its long-awaited striker transfer.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, reports that the Agdam club has brought back a familiar face.

The player in question is Olavio Juninho. Negotiations between the parties have ended positively.

The 29-year-old forward will once again wear Qarabag’s jersey, and his signing could even be announced in the coming hours.

Since joining the “Qarabag” in the summer of 2023, the Brazilian forward scored 42 goals in 81 appearances. He played 48 matches (23 goals) in the Premier League, 6 (5 goals) in the National Cup, and 27 (14 goals) in European competitions.

Juninho became both a league and cup champion with Qarabag. The striker was sold to Flamengo for €5 million in January of this year.

