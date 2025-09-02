Khankendi extends contract with head coach Ibrahim Uzunca

The “Khankendi” team, which will compete in the Azerbaijani Second League in the new season, has extended the contract of head coach Ibrahim Uzunca.

According to the club’s information provided to Idman.biz, a one-year contract has been signed with the experienced Turkish coach.

Last season, under the leadership of the 63-year-old specialist, “Khankendi” became the champion of the Regional League.

Uzunca has previously worked as head coach in Azerbaijani clubs such as “Lokomotiv Bilajari,” “Baku,” “Shahdag Guba,” “Khan Lankaran,” and “Dinamo” (Baku). In Turkiye, he has managed teams including “Adana Demirspor,” “Kayseri Erciyesspor,” “Pozanti Ganjlik,” “Kadirli Demir,” “Mimaroba” (“Kucukcekmece”), and “Osmaniyespor.”

Idman.biz