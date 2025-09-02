WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

“Qarabag” will submit its Champions League squad list to UEFA today.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the Azerbaijani champion has faced difficulties in bringing Olavio Juninho back.

The club wanted to loan the Juninho but Flamengo refused. The Brazilian team, which purchased the forward from “Qarabag” for €5 million in January, was not open to a temporary deal.

The Serie A side informed their Azerbaijani counterparts that they intended to sell the 29-year-old permanently and would only agree to the transfer for €4 million. “Qarabag” declined to meet that price.

Juninho himself expressed disappointment with his current club’s stance, telling “Qarabag” representatives that he regretted the disagreement that arose during negotiations.

He has played 48 matches (scoring 23 goals) in the Premier League, 6 matches (5 goals) in the domestic cup, and 27 matches (14 goals) in European competitions. Juninho has won the national league and cup titles with “Qarabag.”

