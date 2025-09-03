Ilkay Gundogan moves to Galatasaray after successful Manchester City career

German footballer of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan, will continue his career at Galatasaray.

In a message to fans on social media, he explained the reason for leaving Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

Gundogan said he wanted to play more football: “Dear Manchester City, I want to be completely honest with you: the reason I am leaving is simple – I still want to play as much football as possible because it’s the work I love most. I will soon turn 35, but I feel in good shape and sincerely believe I can continue playing at a high level in a team competing in the Champions League. Moreover, I have the opportunity to play for a club in a country I have loved since childhood and that means a lot to me.

After an incredible period at Manchester City, I understand the need for a new beginning, and I respect that. I will never forget what this club has done for me over the years. The club and Manchester will always remain in my heart.

I want to thank all my teammates, the club management, every fan, and of course Pep for making this period possible. I leave Manchester City with deep gratitude. On behalf of my family, thank you.”

Gundogan played 358 matches for Manchester City across all competitions, scoring 65 goals and providing 47 assists. He won the English Premier League five times and the Champions League once with the club.

Idman.biz