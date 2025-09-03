Aykhan Abbasov: “We are well prepared for the match against Portugal”

“I believe we will fight well in both the matches against Portugal and Bulgaria.”

This was stated by Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of Azerbaijan’s under-21 national team, in an interview with the AFFA press service, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts ahead of the European Championship qualifying match against Portugal: “The game against Portugal will be our first official match. We will face Portugal away, and then Bulgaria at home. Our first opponent, Portugal, is a very strong team. Nine players from the U-21 squad that participated in the last European Championship are still in their lineup. They have players playing for big clubs. But we are also preparing well for the match. Facing such strong opponents is important for our players’ future. I believe we will fight well in both the Portugal and Bulgaria games.”

The Portugal – Azerbaijan match will take place on September 5 at the Barcelona City Stadium and will kick off at 22:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz