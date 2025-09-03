4 September 2025
Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to go as far as possible"

3 September 2025
Marius Mitu: “Our goal is to go as far as possible”

“Birbasha Baku,” which will represent Azerbaijan in the Minifootball Champions League, aims to progress as far as possible.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s head coach, Marius Mitu, told Report news agency about this.

The Romanian specialist said they are familiar with some of the teams: "The team is improving with every training session; we are on the right track. Our goal is to go as far as possible in the Champions League. We already recognize some teams from the previous tournament. The Romanian representative in our group is also one of the best."

He added that they tried to retain the previous squad: "Although it will be difficult, we want to advance from the group. The team has a good atmosphere. We work very hard in every training. We tried to maintain the squad and work with the same system. Everyone will be needed for this tough tournament."

“Birbasha Baku” will compete in Group F against Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Porto (Portugal), and Ramnicu Valcea (Romania).

The Champions League will be held from September 17 to 21 at the Boyana Football Center in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

