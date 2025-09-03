Jorge Casquilha: “A football academy should be established in Imishli so that…”

“Being here and seeing the state’s attention and support like this is very pleasing for us.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that these words were spoken by Imishli’s head coach Jorge Casquilha during a meeting with the district executive, Elchin Rzayev.

The Portuguese specialist stated that they want to delight fans with more victories: "Our hope is that the team’s achievements become an example for young footballers. A football academy should be established in Imishli that serves as a starting point for developing young talents, allowing them to confidently step onto the path of professional football."

Imishli defeated Sabah 1-0 away in the 3rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. Currently, Jorge Casquilha’s team sits 5th in the league table with 4 points from 3 games.

