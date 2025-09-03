Why didn’t Gurban Gurbanov include Joni Montiel in the squad? - PHOTO

The reason why new signing Joni Montiel was not included in Qarabag’s squad list for the UEFA Champions League group stage has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that Anar Hajiyev, head of the club’s press service, shared this information with QOL.az.

According to him, the Spanish attacking midfielder’s current fitness level does not yet satisfy head coach Gurban Gurbanov: "In fact, our coach also wanted a player like him in the squad, but his current condition does not allow it. After the match against Karvan, Gurbanov mentioned that Montiel would need some time to reach full fitness. We have enough players on the list, so Montiel’s name was not included in the registration."

In addition to Montiel, midfielder Aleksey Isayev, who has been injured for a long time, is also not on the UEFA-submitted list.

24-year-old Montiel was transferred this summer from Spain’s Rayo Vallecano.

Idman.biz