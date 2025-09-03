Shahrudin Mammadaliyev: “How is it possible to play on artificial turf in the 21st century?”

Qarabag’s goalkeeper Shahrudin Mammadaliyev is dissatisfied with some of the Azerbaijan Premier League matches being held on artificial turf.

After the third-round match against Karvan in Shamakhi, the goalkeeper told Futbolxeber.az that playing on such fields is very dangerous, Idman.biz reports.

He stated that while conditions are the same for everyone, something needs to be done about these pitches: "If we want to develop football, we need to move to another level. You cannot play football on these kinds of fields. Everyone suffers from this. I don’t understand how it is possible to play on artificial turf in the 21st century. For me, it’s incomprehensible. Even as a child, I never played on such a field in the academy. Again, the conditions are new for everyone. However, this is very dangerous for the players. First and foremost, it is difficult for the teams hosting matches in this stadium."

In the first three rounds, in addition to Shamakhi, Karvan and Imishli also held their home games at the Shamakhi stadium.

