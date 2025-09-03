4 September 2025
Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Our national team must play only with this philosophy”

Football
News
3 September 2025 18:00
“When we look at the national team’s squad, we see that most players are not regularly appearing for their clubs.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were spoken by Azerbaijan’s former head coach Agaselim Mirjavadov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the national team’s upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Iceland: "I thought that after the removal of the foreign player limit, national team players would get less playing time at their clubs, and that has happened. First and foremost, it is necessary to put in a proper performance, and only then will we develop. Also, there must be strong desire in the national team, not just from the players, but from the coaching staff and even administrators. This is a very important factor. Our team must play with this philosophy. Since players get little time at their clubs, they must motivate themselves and prepare for national team matches. Anything can happen in the next two games. Iceland mainly prefers power football. Most of the players in their squad play abroad for good teams. The focus should not be on a specific player’s name. Psychologically, you must be ready first. If the team is prepared and motivated, it is enough to achieve success."

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match, scheduled for September 5, will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

Idman.biz

