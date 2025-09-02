4 September 2025
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

2 September 2025 12:28
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has officially completed a permanent transfer from Manchester City to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, ending an eight-year spell with the Premier League club.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the 32-year-old leaves City having played 372 matches across all competitions since joining from Benfica in 2017 for £35 million.

During his time at City, Ederson was instrumental in the club’s domestic and European dominance, helping Pep Guardiola’s side claim six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 2022-23 Champions League, completing a historic treble. In the Premier League alone, he recorded 122 clean sheets in 276 appearances and even contributed seven assists, showcasing his skill with the ball at his feet.

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, praised Ederson’s consistency and quality, noting he has been central to the club’s success and has cemented his place in Manchester City’s history. Only Bruce Grobbelaar has matched Ederson’s tally of six English top-flight titles as a goalkeeper.

Ederson expressed pride in his time at City, saying, “Playing for City has been the most special time of my life. I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Under Pep, we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe.” He added that although he moves with his family, he leaves behind a “big family” of Cityzens and will always remain a fan of the club.

Fenerbahce have agreed to pay £12.1 million for Ederson, while City have reinforced their goalkeeping ranks by signing James Trafford from Burnley and completing a £26 million deal for Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract.

Ederson’s move marks the end of one of the most successful periods in Manchester City’s history and the beginning of a new chapter for the Brazilian at one of Turkey’s top clubs.

