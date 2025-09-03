Nijat Suleymanov: “Sabail has been away from the Premier League for one year”

“Our preparation for the new season of the First League is continuing at a high level.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were spoken by Sabail’s new signing Nijat Suleymanov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 26-year-old midfielder spoke about his new team’s goals for the upcoming season: "We have an excellent team for the First League. God willing, with this squad, we will become champions and earn promotion back to the Premier League. After my contract with Kapaz ended, I received offers from several domestic and foreign clubs. I decided to stay in our country, show my best performance, and hope to receive a call-up to the national team. I believe Sabail has been away from the Premier League for just one year. We will return to our rightful place. The club management and coaching staff have built a strong squad for the First League. Most of the players in the team have Premier League experience. We want to use that experience to finish the next season as champions."

The player, who spent last season at Kapaz, also commented on his former team’s unsuccessful start in the Premier League: "I spent three years at Kapaz. The team is not unfamiliar to me. I have a lot to say, but not everything can be discussed. I wish all the players at Kapaz success. Hopefully, the Ganja club will rise to where it belongs."

Last season Suleymanov played 20 games for Kapaz, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz