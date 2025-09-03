4 September 2025
EN

Nijat Suleymanov: “Sabail has been away from the Premier League for one year”

Football
News
3 September 2025 16:55
32
Nijat Suleymanov: “Sabail has been away from the Premier League for one year”

“Our preparation for the new season of the First League is continuing at a high level.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were spoken by Sabail’s new signing Nijat Suleymanov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 26-year-old midfielder spoke about his new team’s goals for the upcoming season: "We have an excellent team for the First League. God willing, with this squad, we will become champions and earn promotion back to the Premier League. After my contract with Kapaz ended, I received offers from several domestic and foreign clubs. I decided to stay in our country, show my best performance, and hope to receive a call-up to the national team. I believe Sabail has been away from the Premier League for just one year. We will return to our rightful place. The club management and coaching staff have built a strong squad for the First League. Most of the players in the team have Premier League experience. We want to use that experience to finish the next season as champions."

The player, who spent last season at Kapaz, also commented on his former team’s unsuccessful start in the Premier League: "I spent three years at Kapaz. The team is not unfamiliar to me. I have a lot to say, but not everything can be discussed. I wish all the players at Kapaz success. Hopefully, the Ganja club will rise to where it belongs."

Last season Suleymanov played 20 games for Kapaz, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m