Rashad Sadygov: “We want to achieve good results in the UEFA Youth League”

Qarabag’s U-19 team aims to play well and achieve results in the UEFA Youth League.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s head coach, Rashad Sadygov, told Report news agency about this.

He noted that the tournament will be a valuable experience for the players: "Since Qarabag’s main team qualified for the Champions League group stage, we will compete in the Youth League. Our goals will become clearer after the games begin. We will talk about it after the first matches. We can think about the next stage, but whether we are strong enough remains to be seen. The players are participating in such a big tournament for the first time. Our U-19 team also competed in the tournament in 2017. We intend to play good football and achieve results."

The coach added that foreign players could also be included in the squad: "Transfer work is ongoing, but time is running short. Bringing in players from other countries is a bit difficult. We want to make transfers, but for now, we are in a waiting position. If we could bring 2–3 players, we could strengthen the team and perform better."

Sadygov also mentioned that they have been studying their opponents’ games: "We watched last season’s matches. This season is just starting. Some teams have changed age groups, and some of the players we observed may not be there. In such cases, analysis becomes difficult."

Qarabag’s U-19 team will face Benfica (Portugal), Athletic (Spain), and Napoli away, and Copenhagen (Denmark), Chelsea (England), and Ajax (Netherlands) at home in the UEFA Youth League.

