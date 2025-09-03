AFFA Disciplinary Committee issues penalties for Premier League matches

The Disciplinary Committee of AFFA held a meeting.

During the session, legal assessments were made regarding rule violations that occurred in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

In the “Neftchi” – “Turan Tovuz” match, the home player Igor Ribeiro received a direct red card in the 55th minute for aggressive behavior (striking an opponent) and was suspended for 3 games. The Baku club was also fined 3,000 AZN.

Additionally, “Neftchi” was fined 2,000 AZN because fans threw objects onto the field during the match.

In the “Sabah” – “Imishli” game, the visiting team was fined 3,000 AZN due to a delayed start caused by their late arrival on the field.

Idman.biz