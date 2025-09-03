Ramin Guliyev: "This defeat was a ‘cold shower’ for the players"

Sabah’s defeat to “Imishli” was unexpected not only for me but for almost everyone.

Idman.biz reports that these words were shared by Sabah’s former head coach Ramin Guliyev in an interview with Sport24.az.

He described his former team’s narrow loss to “Imishli” in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League as a surprise: “Imishli is a new team in the Premier League. Naturally, they come to the pitch more motivated, giving their all. It’s possible that some overconfidence had crept into 'Sabah' before the match, but that shouldn’t have happened. A team competing for the top positions must approach such matches with full responsibility. The championship is a long marathon. This defeat served as a ‘cold shower’ for the players. There are 4-5 teams that deserve to compete in European tournaments both in terms of squad and conditions, and 'Sabah' is one of them. I think by the end of the season, this team will finish in the top three. The break caused by national team matches will benefit the Masazir club, as it provides enough time to fix shortcomings.”

“Sabah” lost 0:1 to “Imishli” in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League.

