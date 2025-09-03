4 September 2025
EN

Ramin Guliyev: "This defeat was a ‘cold shower’ for the players"

Football
News
3 September 2025 13:43
28
Ramin Guliyev: "This defeat was a ‘cold shower’ for the players"

Sabah’s defeat to “Imishli” was unexpected not only for me but for almost everyone.

Idman.biz reports that these words were shared by Sabah’s former head coach Ramin Guliyev in an interview with Sport24.az.

He described his former team’s narrow loss to “Imishli” in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League as a surprise: “Imishli is a new team in the Premier League. Naturally, they come to the pitch more motivated, giving their all. It’s possible that some overconfidence had crept into 'Sabah' before the match, but that shouldn’t have happened. A team competing for the top positions must approach such matches with full responsibility. The championship is a long marathon. This defeat served as a ‘cold shower’ for the players. There are 4-5 teams that deserve to compete in European tournaments both in terms of squad and conditions, and 'Sabah' is one of them. I think by the end of the season, this team will finish in the top three. The break caused by national team matches will benefit the Masazir club, as it provides enough time to fix shortcomings.”

“Sabah” lost 0:1 to “Imishli” in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m