Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

The appointments for the 2026 World Cup qualifying group match between the national teams of Iceland and Azerbaijan have been announced.

The game on September 5 will be officiated by a referee team from the Netherlands, Idman.biz reports.

Sander van der Eijk will serve as the main referee, assisted by linesmen Rens Bluemink and Stefan de Groot.

WC 2026

Qualifiers

September 5

22:45 – Iceland vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Sander van der Eijk

Assistant Referees: Rens Bluemink, Stefan de Groot

Fourth Official: Marc Nagtegaal

VAR: Jeroen Manschot

VAR Assistant: Clay Ruperti (all from the Netherlands)

Referee Inspector: Thomas Einwaller (Austria)

UEFA Delegate: Marvin Robinson (England)

The match will take place at the "Laugardalsvollur" stadium in Reykjavik and will start at 22:45 local time.

Idman.biz