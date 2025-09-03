Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

The appointments for the 2026 World Cup qualifying group match between the national teams of Iceland and Azerbaijan have been announced.
The game on September 5 will be officiated by a referee team from the Netherlands, Idman.biz reports.
Sander van der Eijk will serve as the main referee, assisted by linesmen Rens Bluemink and Stefan de Groot.
WC 2026
Qualifiers
September 5
22:45 – Iceland vs Azerbaijan
Referee: Sander van der Eijk
Assistant Referees: Rens Bluemink, Stefan de Groot
Fourth Official: Marc Nagtegaal
VAR: Jeroen Manschot
VAR Assistant: Clay Ruperti (all from the Netherlands)
Referee Inspector: Thomas Einwaller (Austria)
UEFA Delegate: Marvin Robinson (England)
The match will take place at the "Laugardalsvollur" stadium in Reykjavik and will start at 22:45 local time.
Idman.biz