Kanan Karimov: “These results are satisfactory for us” – INTERVIEW

Kanan Karimov, Sporting Director of “Karvan-Yevlakh,” in an interview with Apasport.az.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” played against Qarabag in the last match and lost 0:2. Did you hope for a successful result in this game? How did it go for you?

It was essentially an away game for us as well. Let’s not forget our opponent was Qarabag. I sincerely thank our fans for supporting us until the very end. I also thank my players for fighting bravely and respectfully without fearing the opponent.

Do you think your team was close to earning a point in this match, or did you lack the quality and experience?

Perhaps if our skill level had been a bit higher, we could have played better and achieved a successful result. At the very least, we really wanted to secure a draw, but it wasn’t meant to be. I am proud of my players because they fought till the end without hesitation against Qarabag.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” has earned 4 points after three rounds and is currently in sixth place. Does this result satisfy you, or did you expect better?

So far, we have earned these points in away games. We still haven’t been able to play our home games in our own stadium. Considering that, the results are quite satisfactory for us.

Is the Yevlakh stadium almost ready so that your next home game will be played there? Are there any remaining issues?

Final touches are being completed at our stadium. We really want to host our third home game against Imishli in front of our own fans. Of course, our supporters have supported us until now, and I am grateful to them. This time, we especially want to play at our home ground in front of our fans.

It seems that some of the foreign players live in Yevlakh, and some in Mingachevir? How did you manage their accommodation?

Yes, some of our foreign players live in Mingachevir because they came here with their families and chose to live there. This is normal. However, two days before a match, everyone stays at our base in Yevlakh with the team.

You must be satisfied with the head coach’s work? Does your coach meet your expectations? You must have discussions before matches, right?

Yes, we are satisfied with our head coach Azar Hashimov. Considering the points we’ve earned, I can say that. Of course, we discuss before each game, review the squad, and make final decisions. We are a new team, so challenges are inevitable. We currently also have injured players, which makes things harder. We will do our best to maintain our position this season, fight worthy battles, and delight our fans with attractive football.

Idman.biz