Rufat Abdullazada: “There are no serious obstacles for me anymore” – INTERVIEW

Rufat Abdullazada, who continues his career at Croatian club “Varazdin,” gave an interview to Sportal.az.

Your team drew 2-2 against “Dinamo” (Zagreb). Do you consider this a satisfactory result, or were you aiming only for a win?

Of course, taking a point against an opponent like “Dinamo” is not a bad result. We were very close to winning and really wanted the three points. However, after conceding a goal in the final minute, we had to settle for one point.

Your performance in this match was quite good. You even provided an assist. Overall, were you able to implement at least some of what you planned when you entered the field?

I always try to give my best. When I step onto the pitch, I aim to be useful to the team. I always work for that.

Do you think you can gradually establish yourself as a regular starter at “Varazdin,” or is the competition still too strong?

We have a good team, and the competition within the squad is strong. This motivates me even more. I try to prove myself in every training session and match.

What is “Varazdin’s” main goal in the league this season?

The club’s main goal is to secure a top position in the league and compete for the highest possible spots. We approach every match aiming for the best possible result.

How is life in Croatia? Have you adapted?

Life in Croatia is going well. I’ve adapted to many things, and there are no serious obstacles for me. My main focus is on football.

How do you assess the level of the Croatian league? Is it very different from the Azerbaijani Premier League?

Of course, there is a difference. The fans are also different. Stadiums are well-attended at almost every game. Matches against “Dinamo,” “Hajduk,” and “Rijeka” are almost always sold out, which adds extra motivation for players. The pace in the Croatian league is high every match, and physical duels are strong and frequent.

