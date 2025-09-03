Qarabag targets Cherif Ndiaye for winter transfer

“Qarabag” wanted to strengthen its squad with Red Star Belgrade striker Cherif Ndiaye.

The Agdam club did not prioritize the Senegalese forward on its transfer list, but it still made contact with the experienced attacker.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that “Qarabag” will try to complete Ndiaye’s transfer in the winter.

The 29-year-old striker is also positive about moving to the Agdam club. His contract with Red Star Belgrade runs until June 30, 2026. Ndiaye has made just one appearance for the Senegal national team and has previously played for Waasland-Beveren, Gorica, Goztepe, Shanghai Port, and Adana Demirspor.

Idman.biz