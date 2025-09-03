Europe’s transfer market: Who gained, who lost?

England’s Liverpool set a world record for spending in a single transfer window.
Idman.biz citing Sportnet.az, reports that the Liverpool spent €481.9 million on new player acquisitions.
Here are the players acquired by Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League group stage opponent Qarabag:
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle, England) – €144 million
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) – €125 million
- Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany) – €95 million
- Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, England) – €46.9 million
- Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) – €40 million
- Giovanni Leoni (Parma, Italy) – €31 million
Most expensive summer transfers (in million euros):
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle → Liverpool) – 144
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen → Liverpool) – 125
- Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt → Liverpool) – 95
- Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart → Newcastle) – 85
- Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig → Manchester United) – 76.5
- Victor Osimhen (Napoli → Galatasaray) – 75
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford → Manchester United) – 75
- Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton → Manchester United) – 74.2
9-10. Luis Diaz (Liverpool → Bayern) – 70
9-10. Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad → Arsenal) – 70
Clubs spending the most on transfers (in million euros):
- Liverpool – 481.9
- Chelsea – 328.1
- Arsenal – 293.5
- Newcastle – 288.8
- Manchester United – 250.7
- Nottingham Forest – 236.9
- Tottenham – 210.6
- Manchester City – 206.9
- Bayer Leverkusen – 198.1
- Sunderland – 187.9
Top clubs by transfer income (in million euros):
- Chelsea – 322.2
- Bournemouth – 238.4
- Bayer – 229.5
- Liverpool – 219.5
- Newcastle – 175
Best transfer balance (in million euros):
- Monaco – 103.5
- Bournemouth – 100.3
- Stuttgart – 76.6
- Eintracht – 74.2
- Brighton – 75
- Southampton – 71.2
- Nice – 74
- Lille – 71.6
Worst transfer balance (in million euros):
- Arsenal – 283.2
- Liverpool – 262.4
- Manchester United – 176.5
- Tottenham – 169.1
- Sunderland – 136.9
- Manchester City – 136.4
Idman.biz