England’s Liverpool set a world record for spending in a single transfer window.

Idman.biz citing Sportnet.az, reports that the Liverpool spent €481.9 million on new player acquisitions.

Here are the players acquired by Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League group stage opponent Qarabag:

Alexander Isak (Newcastle, England) – €144 million Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) – €125 million Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany) – €95 million Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, England) – €46.9 million Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) – €40 million Giovanni Leoni (Parma, Italy) – €31 million

Most expensive summer transfers (in million euros):

Alexander Isak (Newcastle → Liverpool) – 144 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen → Liverpool) – 125 Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt → Liverpool) – 95 Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart → Newcastle) – 85 Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig → Manchester United) – 76.5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli → Galatasaray) – 75 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford → Manchester United) – 75 Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton → Manchester United) – 74.2

9-10. Luis Diaz (Liverpool → Bayern) – 70

9-10. Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad → Arsenal) – 70

Clubs spending the most on transfers (in million euros):

Liverpool – 481.9 Chelsea – 328.1 Arsenal – 293.5 Newcastle – 288.8 Manchester United – 250.7 Nottingham Forest – 236.9 Tottenham – 210.6 Manchester City – 206.9 Bayer Leverkusen – 198.1 Sunderland – 187.9

Top clubs by transfer income (in million euros):

Chelsea – 322.2 Bournemouth – 238.4 Bayer – 229.5 Liverpool – 219.5 Newcastle – 175

Best transfer balance (in million euros):

Monaco – 103.5 Bournemouth – 100.3 Stuttgart – 76.6 Eintracht – 74.2 Brighton – 75 Southampton – 71.2 Nice – 74 Lille – 71.6

Worst transfer balance (in million euros):

Arsenal – 283.2 Liverpool – 262.4 Manchester United – 176.5 Tottenham – 169.1 Sunderland – 136.9 Manchester City – 136.4

Idman.biz