4 September 2025
EN

Musa Qurbanly: "Playing in the Champions League is every footballer’s dream" - VIDEO

Football
News
2 September 2025 17:23
57
Musa Qurbanly: "Playing in the Champions League is every footballer’s dream" - VIDEO

“Playing against Karvan-Yevlakh was tough. Playing at the Shamakhi City Stadium is really challenging. On top of that, the weather was hot and the pitch was dry. No matter how difficult it was, in the end, we managed to win. Maybe the game wasn’t exactly how we wanted it to be, but the most important thing was the victory.”

Idman.biz reports that these comments were made by “Qarabag” forward Musa Qurbanly in an interview with Sportal.az.

He also spoke about his team’s opponents and chances in the Champions League group stage: “We all know the level of the Champions League, it’s evident. All the opponents are tough. The tournament features some of the biggest clubs in the world. We will do our best to compete, play well, and collect as many points as possible. After all, playing in the Champions League is every player’s dream.”

Qurbanly, who has also been called up to the national team, shared his expectations for the upcoming matches against Iceland and Ukraine: “Both Iceland and Ukraine are strong teams. It won’t be easy against them, it will be tough. But we will fight for points and compete until the very end.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m