Musa Qurbanly: "Playing in the Champions League is every footballer’s dream" - VIDEO

“Playing against Karvan-Yevlakh was tough. Playing at the Shamakhi City Stadium is really challenging. On top of that, the weather was hot and the pitch was dry. No matter how difficult it was, in the end, we managed to win. Maybe the game wasn’t exactly how we wanted it to be, but the most important thing was the victory.”

Idman.biz reports that these comments were made by “Qarabag” forward Musa Qurbanly in an interview with Sportal.az.

He also spoke about his team’s opponents and chances in the Champions League group stage: “We all know the level of the Champions League, it’s evident. All the opponents are tough. The tournament features some of the biggest clubs in the world. We will do our best to compete, play well, and collect as many points as possible. After all, playing in the Champions League is every player’s dream.”

Qurbanly, who has also been called up to the national team, shared his expectations for the upcoming matches against Iceland and Ukraine: “Both Iceland and Ukraine are strong teams. It won’t be easy against them, it will be tough. But we will fight for points and compete until the very end.”

