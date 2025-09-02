Leandro Gomes: "I played six years in Azerbaijan and saw that clubs were not interested in investing in youth" – INTERVIEW

Veteran Azerbaijani national team footballer Leandro Gomes gave an interview to Sportal.az.

The former forward, who is currently working as a coach in Brazil, also spoke about the level of the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

You’ve played for three clubs in Azerbaijan. “Baku” and “Olympic” (Baku) no longer exist, while “Karvan” has returned to the Premier League this season…

I was very pleased to hear that a club with such a great tradition has returned to the Premier League. I’m happy for the fans in Yevlakh, as now they can watch great games in their stadium. Azerbaijani football will also benefit from Karvan’s return to the Premier League because they will undoubtedly become a more competitive team.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” has collected 4 points in three matches. What do you think about that?

I admit that these days I don’t follow matches in Azerbaijan very closely. But I see that the newly returned “Karvan-Yevlakh” is having a good season, I watch match highlights on social media. I hope they will continue to achieve good results in the league. “Karvan” is a tough team to beat at home, so they always have a strong advantage playing in their stadium.

How do you remember your career and years at “Karvan” in Yevlakh?

I remember it very well. This week I was talking with a friend about the last club I played for in Azerbaijan, “Karvan.” I spoke a lot about the culture in Yevlakh, where I had a very good life, especially about the food. I made many friends and got closer to the fans because it’s a small city. I always kept in touch with them even outside the stadium. It was a great experience.

What are your thoughts on the Azerbaijan Premier League?

The league is highly competitive, the level is good, and several clubs have foreign players. I played in Azerbaijan for six years and noticed that the clubs were interested in investing in youth and youth teams. I think that in the future, to make the league stronger, clubs should have active youth academies. I realized that there are many talented players in Azerbaijan, but they need to be developed faster.

“Karvan-Yevlakh” lost to “Qarabag” in the last round…

In football, the favorite is usually closer to victory. “Qarabag” is in a strong period. Although in this match, Karvan’s players had the chance to show their worth. They played well, but in the end, “Qarabag” won.

The Azerbaijan national team will play two matches in September – against Iceland and Ukraine. Can the team achieve good results in these games?

Yes, of course. We know these are tough matches against teams with strong players. But Azerbaijan has capable players. They know what to do in these games and have a skilled and intelligent coaching staff to help them achieve good results. I always wish success to Azerbaijan. This country will always have a place in my heart.

Idman.biz