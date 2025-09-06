Azerbaijani judokas shine at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

At the 3rd Turkic States Universiade held in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijani judokas delivered a successful performance.

All nine of our athletes who participated in the competition won medals, Idman.biz reports.

Our representatives secured a total of 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the multi-sport event.

Nurlan Karimli (-66 kg), Jasur Ibadli (-90 kg), Konul Aliyeva (-48 kg), and Sudaba Agayeva (-70 kg) claimed the top step of the podium. Bahadir Feyzullayev (-60 kg), Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg), and Gurban Mammadli (+100 kg) took silver, while Mehdi Jafarov (-73 kg) and Ali Gazimammadov (-100 kg) earned bronze medals.

Our judo team finished 3rd in the team standings with a total of 9 medals.

Idman.biz