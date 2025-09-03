4 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan junior judokas depart for European championships in Bratislava

Judo
News
3 September 2025 10:16
38
Azerbaijani athletes set to compete at the European Junior Judo Championships have departed for Bratislava, Slovakia.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the team’s flight took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 06:15.

A total of 13 judokas (9 male, 4 female) will represent Azerbaijan across 10 weight categories in the individual events. The team will also take part in the mixed team competition on the final day of the tournament.

The continental championship, scheduled from September 4 to 7, will feature 374 athletes (207 male, 167 female) from 42 countries.

