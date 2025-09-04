4 September 2025
EN

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Football
News
4 September 2025 11:29
30
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

The next matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place today.

Eight matches are scheduled, Idman.biz reports.

The first games in Groups A and E will be held.

The day will kick off in Kazakhstan, who will host Wales. In Group E, Turkiye will visit Georgia, while Spain will travel to Bulgaria.

2026 World Cup qualifiers
September 4

Group J
18:00 Kazakhstan – Wales
22:45 Liechtenstein – Belgium

1

North Macedonia

4

2

2

0

6-2

8

2

Wales

4

2

1

1

10-6

7

3

Belgium

2

1

1

0

5-4

4

4

Kazakhstan

3

1

0

2

3-4

3

5

Liechtenstein

3

0

0

3

0-8

0

Group E
20:00 Georgia – Turkiye
22:45 Bulgaria – Spain

Group G
20:00 Lithuania – Malta
22:45 Netherlands – Poland

1

Finland

4

2

1

1

5-5

7

2

Netherlands

2

2

0

0

10-0

6

3

Poland

3

2

0

1

4-2

6

4

Lithuania

3

0

2

1

2-3

2

5

Malta

4

0

1

3

0-11

0

Group A
22:45 Slovakia – Germany
22:45 Luxembourg – Northern Ireland

The Azerbaijan national team will also play its first qualifying match tomorrow. Fernando Santos’ squad will face Iceland away.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview
Rufat Abdullazada: "Not being called up to the national team is a bit disappointing"
10:45
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: "Not being called up to the national team is a bit disappointing"

Azerbaijani player, currently playing for Croatian club Varazdin, gave a statement

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m