European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

The next matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place today.

Eight matches are scheduled, Idman.biz reports.

The first games in Groups A and E will be held.

The day will kick off in Kazakhstan, who will host Wales. In Group E, Turkiye will visit Georgia, while Spain will travel to Bulgaria.

2026 World Cup qualifiers

September 4

Group J

18:00 Kazakhstan – Wales

22:45 Liechtenstein – Belgium

1 North Macedonia 4 2 2 0 6-2 8 2 Wales 4 2 1 1 10-6 7 3 Belgium 2 1 1 0 5-4 4 4 Kazakhstan 3 1 0 2 3-4 3 5 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 0-8 0

Group E

20:00 Georgia – Turkiye

22:45 Bulgaria – Spain

Group G

20:00 Lithuania – Malta

22:45 Netherlands – Poland

1 Finland 4 2 1 1 5-5 7 2 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 10-0 6 3 Poland 3 2 0 1 4-2 6 4 Lithuania 3 0 2 1 2-3 2 5 Malta 4 0 1 3 0-11 0

Group A

22:45 Slovakia – Germany

22:45 Luxembourg – Northern Ireland

The Azerbaijan national team will also play its first qualifying match tomorrow. Fernando Santos’ squad will face Iceland away.

Idman.biz