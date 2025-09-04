European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

The next matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place today.
Eight matches are scheduled, Idman.biz reports.
The first games in Groups A and E will be held.
The day will kick off in Kazakhstan, who will host Wales. In Group E, Turkiye will visit Georgia, while Spain will travel to Bulgaria.
2026 World Cup qualifiers
September 4
Group J
18:00 Kazakhstan – Wales
22:45 Liechtenstein – Belgium
|
1
|
North Macedonia
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
6-2
|
8
|
2
|
Wales
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
10-6
|
7
|
3
|
Belgium
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5-4
|
4
|
4
|
Kazakhstan
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3-4
|
3
|
5
|
Liechtenstein
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0-8
|
0
Group E
20:00 Georgia – Turkiye
22:45 Bulgaria – Spain
Group G
20:00 Lithuania – Malta
22:45 Netherlands – Poland
|
1
|
Finland
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-5
|
7
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
10-0
|
6
|
3
|
Poland
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4-2
|
6
|
4
|
Lithuania
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2-3
|
2
|
5
|
Malta
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0-11
|
0
Group A
22:45 Slovakia – Germany
22:45 Luxembourg – Northern Ireland
The Azerbaijan national team will also play its first qualifying match tomorrow. Fernando Santos’ squad will face Iceland away.
Idman.biz