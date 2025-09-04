Dani Bolt: “We will try to enjoy the Champions League matches”

“I adapted to the team quickly.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Dani Bolt, Qarabag’s new signing, in an interview with Sportal.az.

The Brazilian footballer spoke about his team’s recent victory over Karvan-Yevlakh: “I’m happy we won the last match. We know well that there are no easy games in the championship. It was tough, but we managed to win. My adaptation to Qarabag went well. I got used to the team quickly. Even before coming to Azerbaijan, I had talked with my friends. Our coach clearly explains how we should play. My impressions are very positive.”

The 26-year-old defender from Agdam also expressed his excitement about playing in the Champions League qualifying rounds: “As a footballer, you always look forward to playing at the Champions League level. We achieved that. We will try to enjoy the Champions League matches.”

