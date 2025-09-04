Arnar Gunnlaugsson: “We must win the match against Azerbaijan”

Iceland’s national football team is focused on winning their match against Azerbaijan.

The team’s head coach, Arnar Gunnlaugsson, said this at a press conference ahead of the game, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on tomorrow’s match: “Our goals are big. We must win against Azerbaijan. The players are very calm. Preparation went excellently. I think the excitement level is appropriate. We are optimistic for the next match.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match, part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, will take place on September 5 at 22:45 Baku time.

