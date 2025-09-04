Vagif Sadygov: "Achieving a positive result in the first match is psychologically important"

5 September 2025
Football
News
4 September 2025 16:24
“The national team is playing its first match. Iceland is a suitable opponent for us. On paper, they may be considered the favorite, but our confidence in our team is high.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were shared by Vagif Sadygov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The head of the Coaches Committee commented on Azerbaijan’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Iceland: “Achieving a positive result in the first match is psychologically important. An exciting game awaits us. Fernando Santos and his team understand the significance of this match. We could not achieve good results during the preparation period, but this is an official game, so the motivation will be completely different. If Santos made any lineup changes in previous games, he will form the optimal squad for this match. The removal of the foreign player limit had to happen sooner or later. Time will tell how beneficial it is. In the first rounds of the Premier League, we didn’t notice a big difference. Those who deserve to play in the main squad still got their chance. Local players need to prove their strength and emerge victorious from competition.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match on September 5 will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

