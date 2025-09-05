5 September 2025
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Football
News
5 September 2025 10:02
68
Today, the next matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place.

10 games will be played across 5 groups, Idman.biz reports.

The opening matches will be held in Groups B, C, and D. The Azerbaijan national team will visit Iceland in its opener, while Ukraine will test itself against France in the other match of the group.

WC-2026
Qualifiers
September 5

Group B
22:45 — Slovenia vs Sweden
22:45 — Switzerland vs Kosovo

Group C
22:45 — Greece vs Belarus
22:45 — Denmark vs Scotland

Group D
22:45 — Iceland vs Azerbaijan
22:45 — Ukraine vs France

Group I
22:45 — Italy vs Estonia
22:45 — Moldova vs Israel

1

Norway

4

4

0

0

13-2

12

2

Israel

3

2

0

1

7-6

6

3

Italy

2

1

0

1

2-3

3

4

Estonia

4

1

0

3

5-8

3

5

Moldova

3

0

0

3

2-10

0

Group L
22:45 — Faroe Islands vs Croatia
22:45 — Montenegro vs Czechia

1

Czechia

4

3

0

1

9-6

9

2

Croatia

2

2

0

0

12-1

6

3

Montenegro

3

2

0

1

4-3

6

4

Faroe Islands

3

1

0

2

3-4

3

5

Gibraltar

3

0

0

3

2-10

0

Idman.biz

