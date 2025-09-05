2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Today, the next matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place.

10 games will be played across 5 groups, Idman.biz reports.

The opening matches will be held in Groups B, C, and D. The Azerbaijan national team will visit Iceland in its opener, while Ukraine will test itself against France in the other match of the group.

WC-2026

Qualifiers

September 5

Group B

22:45 — Slovenia vs Sweden

22:45 — Switzerland vs Kosovo

Group C

22:45 — Greece vs Belarus

22:45 — Denmark vs Scotland

Group D

22:45 — Iceland vs Azerbaijan

22:45 — Ukraine vs France

Group I

22:45 — Italy vs Estonia

22:45 — Moldova vs Israel

1 Norway 4 4 0 0 13-2 12 2 Israel 3 2 0 1 7-6 6 3 Italy 2 1 0 1 2-3 3 4 Estonia 4 1 0 3 5-8 3 5 Moldova 3 0 0 3 2-10 0

Group L

22:45 — Faroe Islands vs Croatia

22:45 — Montenegro vs Czechia

1 Czechia 4 3 0 1 9-6 9 2 Croatia 2 2 0 0 12-1 6 3 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 4-3 6 4 Faroe Islands 3 1 0 2 3-4 3 5 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 2-10 0

Idman.biz