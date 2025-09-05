Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has secured another victory in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

In a match where Lionel Messi scored twice, Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0, Idman.biz reports.

The team’s other goal was scored by Lautaro Martinez.

With this result, Argentina has booked its place at the World Cup as the group leader. Venezuela, currently in 7th place, will keep its chances alive through the play-offs.

Brazil also secured qualification after earning a convincing win at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil – Chile 3:0

Goals: Estevao (38), Lucas Paqueta (72), Bruno Guimaraes (73)

Uruguay – Peru 3:0

Goals: Aguirre (14), Arrascaeta (58), Vinas (80)

Colombia – Bolivia 3:0

Goals: James Rodriguez (31), Cordoba (74), Quintero (83)

Paraguay – Ecuador 0:0

This draw was enough for Paraguay to secure its place in the top six.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup from South America. The team finishing 7th will compete in the intercontinental play-off. Venezuela currently holds this spot, with Bolivia trailing by one point and still in contention. Chile and Peru have lost their hopes of qualifying.

For the first time in history, the World Cup will be hosted by three countries — the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, featuring 48 national teams in the final stage.

Idman.biz