7 September 2025
Nurlan Novruzov: "Khankendi’s management initially created problems for the transfer"

6 September 2025 17:05
“My transfer to Shaki happened suddenly. I didn’t even expect that I would terminate my contract with Khankendi at the last moment and move,”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Shaki’s new signing, Nurlan Novruzov, in an interview with Sport24.az.

After terminating his newly signed contract with Khankendi to join Shaki, the player talked about his move to the new team: “The reason I ended my contract with Khankendi was my relationship with Javid Imamverdiyev. I met with Shaki’s head coach Bahman Hasanov and we talked. He told me what he wanted, and I agreed to the terms. At first, Khankendi’s management tried to create problems for the transfer. But then they realized that forcing me to stay wouldn’t be good for either them or me. I spoke with Elnur, and he treated me respectfully. Now I’m at Shaki. Hopefully, everything will go well. Our team’s goal is the championship. Of course, it will be difficult, but we believe in ourselves.”

Nurlan Novruzov has previously played for clubs in Azerbaijan, including Baku, Sumgayit, Sabail, and Zira; in Turkiye for Sanliurfa and Dersim 62 Spor; in Moldova for Dinamo-Auto; in Estonia for Narva Trans; in Nepal for Machhindra; and in Lithuania for Jonava. In the 2014/15 season, he became the top scorer of the Azerbaijani championship with 15 goals while playing for Baku.

