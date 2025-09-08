Farhad Valiyev: "Fernando Santos was given enough time"

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Fernando Santos was given enough time.

Idman.biz reports that this was stated to "Report news agency" by Farhad Valiyev, former goalkeeper of the Azerbaijan national team and “Qarabag.”

He spoke about Santos’s resignation from the national team head coach position: "Everyone knew about Fernando Santos’s achievements with the Portugal national team. AFFA made the right decision in inviting him to lead our team. However, over time, we saw that the coach was unable to achieve results with the Azerbaijan national team and had difficulty implementing his style of play. He was given enough chances. After the heavy defeat in Iceland, the decision to replace him was justified. I believe the team will regroup over time. Hopefully, the new decisions will be beneficial for our national team."

Fernando Santos was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in June of last year. AFFA mutually terminated the contract with the Portuguese specialist today.

