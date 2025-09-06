7 September 2025
EN

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

Football
News
6 September 2025 16:53
55
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

“There is a shortage of players in the national team. Three rounds have been played in the championship, and teams have participated in European competitions. There are players in the squad who have played very little both in European competitions and in the championship. In the second half, the players lacked the strength.”

Idman.biz reports that these remarks were made by Agaselim Mirjavadov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team spoke about the heavy defeat suffered by the team in their away match against Iceland in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers yesterday: “Why did this happen? First, the abolition of the foreign player limit, and second, the players’ lack of readiness. Once the attack ended, everyone was returning to the center, to the second zone. There’s a difference between being forced by the opponent and doing it ourselves. Iceland didn’t create many problems. They scored the first goal near the end of the first half. It was clear that the players lacked match experience, which would cause problems. A solution needs to be found. The limit has been removed. What should be done with local players? Fernando Santos has a contract until 2028. Since we are not involved internally, we don’t know if the management discussed the limit or not. There are many questions. Currently, the blame lies with the head coach and the players. When we counterattacked, the ball wasn’t in the middle at all. Possession was 71% against us, 29% for us… And that was just Iceland; Ukraine and France are next… Although there are many problems, there are solutions. We need to sit down and discuss it.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match ended with a 5:0 victory for the home team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shakir Garibov: “The reason for the defeat to Portugal is inexperience”
6 September 17:53
Football

Shakir Garibov: “The reason for the defeat to Portugal is inexperience”

AFFA Coaches Committee member gave a statement
Jeyhun Sultanov: "These players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to secure a draw"
6 September 17:30
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "These players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to secure a draw"

Former Azerbaijan national team player gave a statement
Arif Asadov: “We expected a loss, just not one like this”
6 September 17:17
Football

Arif Asadov: “We expected a loss, just not one like this”

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement
Nurlan Novruzov: "Khankendi’s management initially created problems for the transfer"
6 September 17:05
Football

Nurlan Novruzov: "Khankendi’s management initially created problems for the transfer"

Shaki’s new signing gave a statement
Kapaz announces new appointment
6 September 16:38
Football

Kapaz announces new appointment

Ruslan Mammadov named head of Infrastructure for Academy’s newly established department
Neftchi faces setback as Alex Fernandes refuses permanent move
6 September 16:23
Football

Neftchi faces setback as Alex Fernandes refuses permanent move

Brazilian Winger considers other options, temporarily excluded from squad list

Most read

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
5 September 09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification