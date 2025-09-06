7 September 2025
Jeyhun Sultanov: "These players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to secure a draw"

Football
News
6 September 2025 17:30
44
“I was abroad, so I couldn’t watch the game.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said to Sport24.az by former Azerbaijan national team player Jeyhun Sultanov.

The former midfielder spoke about the national team’s 0-5 loss to Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “I can’t say much about the match itself. I only know the score. It’s a devastating defeat. I think these players don’t have the potential to advance from the group, or even to draw. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: a local coach should be working with a team of this potential.”

Sultanov also commented on coach Fernando Santos’ future with the team: “Santos won’t resign. He will wait for AFFA to dismiss him so he can receive compensation. I can’t say much more, it’s a difficult situation. Our upcoming games will be even tougher. I wish our team success. This is our national team.”

Idman.biz

