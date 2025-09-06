Neftchi faces setback as Alex Fernandes refuses permanent move

At the start of this year, Neftchi, who had loaned Alex Fernandes from Baltika, received an unexpected response from the player.

Idman.biz, citing Sport.az, reports that the Baku club wanted to acquire the Brazilian winger’s transfer rights, but he refused to sign a contract.

Alex Fernandes stated that he is considering other options and did not respond positively to Neftchi’s call.

Meanwhile, Baltika is ready to part ways with Alex Fernandes. The Russian club has informed Neftchi that it does not object to the Brazilian becoming a full-fledged member of the Baku side.

Under the agreement, the midfielder was supposed to wear Neftchi’s jersey until the end of 2025. Now, he faces a choice: either sign a new contract as a free agent or join the reserve team, remain there until the end of the year, and then leave.

Neftchi’s aim is to prevent the player from occupying a spot on the squad list. Since the loan contract expires in winter, the club is concerned about the second half of the season.

The club’s reasoning is clear: if the foreign player will return during the championship, why include him on the Professional Football League roster and limit squad spots?

Currently, with 16 foreign players in the camp, Neftchi plans to reduce the number to 13. Therefore, Alex Fernandes is temporarily excluded from the squad list.

