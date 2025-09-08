8 September 2025
EN

Rovshan Najaf: “We want success to be achieved at the national team level as well”

Football
News
8 September 2025 17:50
35
Rovshan Najaf: “We want success to be achieved at the national team level as well”

The opening ceremony of the football field built at School No. 247 in Baku was held as part of the “FIFA Arena” project.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that the event was attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, and President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko.

Amrullayev described seeing so many joyful children together as a very pleasant moment: “The happiness of young children truly warms the heart. Having world-famous footballers come here is a very positive event. Andriy Shevchenko’s presence here is also a great joy for the children, and I believe it will leave a lasting, unforgettable impression on them. We pay special attention to sports halls in all newly built schools. Today’s initiative will also be very beneficial for our children.”

Shevchenko said: “Based on my own experience, I can say that having a football field like this in the place where I live is a great happiness. The beautiful field created here is a source of joy even for me. I believe this stadium will have a very positive impact on the children.”

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf expressed his gratitude to those involved in making the project a reality: “We plan to organize a tournament among schools in the coming days. As the saying goes, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. FIFA also played a major role in creating this field, and their members are participating here. We want success to be achieved not only at the club level but also at the national team level.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farhad Valiyev: "Fernando Santos was given enough time"
17:57
Football

Farhad Valiyev: "Fernando Santos was given enough time"

Former Azerbaijan national team goalkeeper gave a statement
Sergiy Rebrov: “Santos’s departure will affect the game”
17:55
Football

Sergiy Rebrov: “Santos’s departure will affect the game”

Ukraine head coach confident in his team ahead of World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan
Elkhan Abdullayev: “The team showed character in the first two matches of the tournament in Slovenia”
17:47
Football

Elkhan Abdullayev: “The team showed character in the first two matches of the tournament in Slovenia”

Head coach of Azerbaijan U-19 praises players’ efforts ahead of final match against Poland
Flavinho: “If Neftchi wins a match, their confidence will grow and everything will change”
17:44
Football

Flavinho: “If Neftchi wins a match, their confidence will grow and everything will change”

Former captain assesses club’s current situation and hopes for a positive turnaround
Andriy Shevchenko: “This is a great happiness”
17:41
Football

Andriy Shevchenko: “This is a great happiness”

Ukrainian Football Association President praises new FIFA Arena football field in Baku and its impact on children’s development
Azar Bagirov: “Fernando Santos’s dismissal from the national team will benefit Azerbaijani football”
17:38
Football

Azar Bagirov: “Fernando Santos’s dismissal from the national team will benefit Azerbaijani football”

PRO-category coach comments on AFFA’s decision and hopes for future improvements

Most read

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
6 September 11:28
Football

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Group F kicks off as leaders in other groups face underdogs today
AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO
6 September 10:14
Football

AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO

Portuguese coach’s future in doubt following 5:0 loss to Iceland in World Cup qualifier
Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO
6 September 11:43
Football

Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO

Coach fails to secure a win in over 10 matches, as team suffers heavy defeat to Iceland
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO
6 September 16:53
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement