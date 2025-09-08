Rovshan Najaf: “We want success to be achieved at the national team level as well”

The opening ceremony of the football field built at School No. 247 in Baku was held as part of the “FIFA Arena” project.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that the event was attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, and President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko.

Amrullayev described seeing so many joyful children together as a very pleasant moment: “The happiness of young children truly warms the heart. Having world-famous footballers come here is a very positive event. Andriy Shevchenko’s presence here is also a great joy for the children, and I believe it will leave a lasting, unforgettable impression on them. We pay special attention to sports halls in all newly built schools. Today’s initiative will also be very beneficial for our children.”

Shevchenko said: “Based on my own experience, I can say that having a football field like this in the place where I live is a great happiness. The beautiful field created here is a source of joy even for me. I believe this stadium will have a very positive impact on the children.”

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf expressed his gratitude to those involved in making the project a reality: “We plan to organize a tournament among schools in the coming days. As the saying goes, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. FIFA also played a major role in creating this field, and their members are participating here. We want success to be achieved not only at the club level but also at the national team level.”

