8 September 2025
Flavinho: “If Neftchi wins a match, their confidence will grow and everything will change”

Football
News
8 September 2025 17:44
Former captain of “Neftchi,” Flavinho, spoke to Sportal.az, evaluating the current state of the Azerbaijani club.

According to Idman.biz, he believes that “Neftchi” can get back on track: “I knew the start of the championship would be difficult. The pressure to win is high, and unfortunately, ‘Neftchi has not won yet. To be honest, I’m not sure if the team has made good transfers because I couldn’t watch the last match fully. But what’s certain is that the head coach now has new players and goals at his disposal. I hope everything will turn out well.”

The Brazilian, who wore the “Neftchi” jersey from 2010 to 2015, said he still follows the club’s performances: “Changing the club’s recent years of failures is in their hands. If they win a match, their confidence will return, and everything will change. I always support ‘Neftchi and follow their successful performances. I believe and hope that everything will get better at ‘Neftchi.”

