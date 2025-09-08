8 September 2025
Andriy Shevchenko: “This is a great happiness”

Football
News
8 September 2025 17:41
“Based on my own experience, I can say that having a football field like this in the place where I live is a great happiness.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that Ukrainian Football Association President Andriy Shevchenko said this during the opening ceremony of the football field built at School No. 247 in Baku, as part of the “FIFA Arena” project.

The legendary footballer noted that the beautiful field created here is a source of joy even for him: “This stadium is a unique opportunity for the children of Baku. I believe it will have a very positive impact on them.”

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan, AFFA, and the Ministry of Science and Education, Shevchenko highlighted that the initiative was realized with the support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and is very important for the future of youth football: “When I was growing up near Kyiv, I always dreamed of having a better football field. Today, a unique opportunity has been created for the children of Baku. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country with a wonderful atmosphere. This is my first visit here, and I have a very positive impression. Football education, and education in general, is essential for the younger generation. This project is important for the children. The field will play a significant role not only in their sports education but also in their life education.”

Idman.biz

