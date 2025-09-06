7 September 2025
EN

AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO

Football
News
6 September 2025 10:14
121
The national team’s poor start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has angered the AFFA leadership.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that head coach Fernando Santos has been ordered to urgently prepare a report following the team’s 0:5 defeat to Iceland.

A meeting with the Portuguese specialist is expected to take place today or tomorrow. The session, which is planned to be held with the participation of Federation president Rovshan Najaf, will clarify Santos’ future.

Although his contract with AFFA runs until 2028, there is a possibility he may be dismissed. Naturally, this would require paying compensation – a figure that is reportedly quite large, amounting to millions.

The national team is scheduled to play its second match on September 9, hosting Ukraine in Baku. It is not ruled out that Santos will remain in charge for that game.

According to the information obtained, the Executive Committee will convene after this match to officially conclude discussions regarding the head coach’s fate.

Idman.biz

