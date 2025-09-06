Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Today, the next matches of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers will take place.
Six games will be played across three groups, Idman.biz reports.
The first matches in Group F will be held, while leaders in the other groups will test the underdogs.
WC-2026, Qualifiers
September 6
Group F
20:00 Armenia – Portugal
22:45 Ireland – Hungary
Group H
22:45 San Marino – Bosnia and Herzegovina
22:45 Austria – Cyprus
|
1
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4-1
|
9
|
2
|
Austria
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6-1
|
6
|
3
|
Romania
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
8-4
|
6
|
4
|
Cyprus
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3-4
|
3
|
5
|
San Marino
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1-12
|
0
Group K
17:00 Latvia – Serbia
22:45 England – Andorra
|
1
|
England
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6-0
|
9
|
2
|
Albania
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4-3
|
5
|
3
|
Serbia
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3-0
|
4
|
4
|
Latvia
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2-4
|
4
|
5
|
Andorra
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0-8
|
0
