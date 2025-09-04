Hannes Halldorsson: “Azerbaijan can make the game difficult for Iceland” - INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag and Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson’s interview with Futbolinfo.az.

– You know that the Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match is tomorrow. What are your thoughts on this game?

– I’m looking forward to the match. It’s very important for both teams, and I expect it to be a tough game.

– In your opinion, which team has a better chance? Iceland is considered the favorite, do you agree with that?

– Iceland is strong at home, and if they play normally, their chances of winning are high.

– Are there any players in the Azerbaijani team who could cause difficulties for your team?

– Azerbaijan also has good players and could make the game difficult for Iceland.

– Will you attend the match?

– Yes, I will go to the match and try to meet my former teammates from Qarabag.

– Do you think the Azerbaijani team can get points from this game?

– I think the match will be tense and balanced. Azerbaijan has a chance, but as I said, Iceland is strong at home. If I had to bet, I would favor the home team.

Idman.biz