Adil Shukurov: “Kapaz’s losses in the first three rounds worry me the most”

“Kapaz” coach Adil Shukurov is very concerned about the team’s losses in the first three rounds.

Idman.biz reports that the coach spoke to Report news agency about the matter.

He commented on the meeting held at the Ganja club: “The team’s defeats in the first three rounds worry me the most. Our expectations were completely different. When we started training with the team, we thought we would begin with at least 70-80% of the selected players. Unfortunately, due to delays in transfers, we couldn’t start training exactly as we wanted. Everyone was aware of these issues.”

The head coach emphasized that the club management still believes in the team at this stage: “Currently, the club management has expressed their confidence in us and set the goal of earning as many points as possible in the next three rounds. Naturally, this won’t be easy. We have upcoming matches against ‘Araz-Nakhchivan,’ ‘Gabala,’ and ‘Turan-Tovuz.’ First, we need to work on forming the team because the championship isn’t just about three games, it’s a long marathon.”

After three rounds in the Misli Premier League, “Kapaz” has yet to earn a point.

