Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national football team has arrived in Reykjavik, where they will face Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Idman.biz, citing Qol.az, reports that the team will continue its preparations for the crucial match in the Icelandic capital.

The final training session before the game will take place on September 4 at 22:30 Baku time at the “Laugardalsvollur” stadium, where the match will also be held.

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will take place on September 5, kicking off at 22:45 Baku time.

