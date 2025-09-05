Azerbaijan U-21 to face Portugal in European Championship qualifier

The Azerbaijan U-21 national football team will play its first match today in the European Championship qualifiers.
The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Portugal’s corresponding age-group team in the city of Barcelos, Idman.biz reports.
The match, to be held at the Barcelos City Stadium, will kick off at 22:30 Baku time and will be officiated by a refereeing team from Cyprus.
European Championship, Qualifiers
September 5
22:30 — Portugal (U-21) vs Azerbaijan (U-21)
Referee: Konstantinos Fellas (Cyprus)
Barcelos City Stadium
The U-21 team will play its next match on September 9 in Baku against Bulgaria.
Idman.biz