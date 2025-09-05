Azerbaijan U-21 to face Portugal in European Championship qualifier

The Azerbaijan U-21 national football team will play its first match today in the European Championship qualifiers.

The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Portugal’s corresponding age-group team in the city of Barcelos, Idman.biz reports.

The match, to be held at the Barcelos City Stadium, will kick off at 22:30 Baku time and will be officiated by a refereeing team from Cyprus.

European Championship, Qualifiers

September 5

22:30 — Portugal (U-21) vs Azerbaijan (U-21)

Referee: Konstantinos Fellas (Cyprus)

Barcelos City Stadium

The U-21 team will play its next match on September 9 in Baku against Bulgaria.

Idman.biz