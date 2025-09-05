5 September 2025
Jahangir Farajullayev: "AFFA President met with the national team, motivation is high" – VIDEO

Football
News
5 September 2025 11:15
Jahangir Farajullayev: "AFFA President met with the national team, motivation is high" – VIDEO

“The atmosphere in the team is very good. The players are motivated and eager.”

This was stated by AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev ahead of Azerbaijan’s World Cup 2026 qualifier against Iceland, Idman.biz reports from Reykjavik.

He said they want to start the cycle well: “I think that will happen. We don’t set demands for the team. They should set their own goals, and I believe they do. We all expect a good game and a good result.”

Farajullayev added that motivation in the team is high for a successful outcome: “It’s not right to make promises in football. Matters regarding rewards are handled within the team. What do we need? If motivation is needed, it’s already there. There’s no room for pessimism. If there were negative thoughts about head coach Fernando Santos, he wouldn’t be here. So we only think positively. The AFFA president met with the team and checked on their concerns. There were good discussions.”

The Iceland – Azerbaijan match will kick off today at 22:45.

Idman.biz

